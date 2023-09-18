Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers expected through Friday

First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers expected through Friday
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers expected through Friday(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:15 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy easterly trade winds will continue through the week, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations overnight through the morning periods as pockets of moisture move through. Simulated satellite imagery does depict a band of high clouds spreading over the state late Monday from west to east, then lingering through the first half of the week. The trades may ease slightly next weekend as the ridge to the north weakens.

A small, medium to long period south swell will slowly decrease Monday and Tuesday. Another long period background south swell will arrive late Tuesday. No significant swells are expected to reach north and west facing shores for the next seven days.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NCIS takes over as lead agency investigating the murders of two marines in East Oahu in...
New leads, investigators in cold case double murder offer loved ones new hope
Scary moments near Dillingham Airfield in Waialua Saturday as crews responded to what was...
Military explosive specialist investigated ‘bomb incident’ in Waialua
Oprah and The Rock create $10M fund to put money directly into the hands of Maui wildfire victims
Displaced Maui residents to start receiving money from Oprah, The Rock’s People’s fund
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Thieves steal $15K in music equipment from Kakaako studio
Thieves steal $15K in music equipment from Kakaako studio

Latest News

Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
FIRST ALERT: Wetter trade wind pattern and slightly slower winds; feeling muggy
Forecasters: Drought conditions worsening statewide amid El Niño
First Alert Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers expected through the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers expected through the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Pleasant conditions with spotty showers expected through the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Pleasant conditions with spotty showers expected through the weekend