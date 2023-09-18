First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers expected through Friday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy easterly trade winds will continue through the week, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations overnight through the morning periods as pockets of moisture move through. Simulated satellite imagery does depict a band of high clouds spreading over the state late Monday from west to east, then lingering through the first half of the week. The trades may ease slightly next weekend as the ridge to the north weakens.

A small, medium to long period south swell will slowly decrease Monday and Tuesday. Another long period background south swell will arrive late Tuesday. No significant swells are expected to reach north and west facing shores for the next seven days.

