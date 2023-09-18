Donations of menstruation products needed for Maui wildfire victims

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mai Movement, a nonprofit that works for equal access to menstruation products and an end to period poverty, is organizing a state-wide donation drive for those impacted by the Maui wildfires.

Critical donations are needed of all products, including pads, tampons and wipes/tissues.

Those on Oahu can drop off donations at the following locations:

Uncle Clay’s House of Pure Aloha: Monday through Sunday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Kokua General Store: Wed-Thu 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Fri-Sat 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Aesthx Beauty Services: Mon-Fri 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sat-Sun 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Planned Parenthood: Mon-Wed, Fri 8 a.m.-3 p.m. and Thu 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Honolulu MedSpa: Tue-Sat 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

On Maui, donations are accepted at:

Boba Bar Paia: Mon-Sun 6 a.m.-5 p.m.

Ame Maui Paris: Mon-Sat 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

The Mai Movement was officially launched in October 2020 by three sisters Brandy Anne Yee, Nicki Anne Yee and Jamie Lee Kapana to protect and educate women on the importance of period poverty.

According to Mai, 42% of Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders are in need of period products and 60% of Hawaii families struggle to make ends meet, doubling because of the fires.

To donate, please visit bit.ly/supportlahaina or visit maimovement.org.

