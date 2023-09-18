Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Apple’s iOS 17 update features live voicemail, autocorrect updates

Apple has introduced iOS 17, which comes with a number of new features.
Apple has introduced iOS 17, which comes with a number of new features.(Unsplash)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:27 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The newest iOS system has been released as of Monday, making it a great start to the week for iPhone users.

The latest operating system, iOS 17, comes with a slew of new features to make users happy.

The first update is live voicemail, meaning messages will be transcribed while you are deciding whether you want to pick up that call or not. If an unknown number calls, it will go straight to live voicemail when the “silence unknown callers” setting is turned on.

If someone is unable to answer a Facetime call, callers can now leave a video message complete with emojis.

Exchanging numbers will now be easier than ever. To do so, two iPhone users just need to bring their phones close together.

Even autocorrect has a new upgrade. The keyboard will now learn the habits of users and start adjusting to the way they talk.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NCIS takes over as lead agency investigating the murders of two marines in East Oahu in...
New leads, investigators in cold case double murder offer loved ones new hope
Oprah and The Rock create $10M fund to put money directly into the hands of Maui wildfire victims
Displaced Maui residents to start receiving money from Oprah, The Rock’s People’s fund
Scary moments near Dillingham Airfield in Waialua Saturday as crews responded to what was...
Military explosive specialist investigated ‘bomb incident’ in Waialua
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Kilauea eruption - Sept. 10, 2023
USGS: Kilauea no longer erupting; alert levels downgraded

Latest News

Melvin Emde was arrested after Sheriff Greg Champagne says he faked his own drowning to evade...
Missing kayaker found alive after faking his own death to avoid child rape charges, sheriff says
Chris Santos, 48, is wanted in connection with a homicide that happened Thursday night on...
Kauai murder suspect arrested following intense, islandwide manhunt
Maui survivors will receive a kit with 12 day pads, 5 night pads, 5 liners, 5 tampons and 5...
Feminine products sought for Maui donation drive
According to data collected last year, nearly 6,000 people experienced homelessness in the...
The Debrief: Why ‘deeply affordable housing’ could help solve Hawaii’s homeless crisis