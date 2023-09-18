Tributes
64,000 generators recalled due to fire and burn hazards

Generac recalled around 64,000 portable generators.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:28 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(CNN) - Generac recalled around 64,000 portable generators in the midst of hurricane season.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the generators pose a fire and burn risk.

The agency said there have been at least three incidents “resulting in severe burn injuries.”

The units were mostly sold from April 2011 through June 2023.

The recall comes during the hurricane season, a time when many generators are used in the aftermath of storms.

The year’s Atlantic hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

