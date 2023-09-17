USGS: Kilauea no longer erupting; alert levels downgraded

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - One week after Kilauea started erupting — spitting molten lava within the Halemaumau crater — the volcano has gone quiet.

The U.S. Geological Survey announced Sunday morning that Kilauea is no longer erupting.

The alert level, meanwhile, has been downgraded to watch while the aviation code is yellow.

Yes, the recent eruption at Kīlauea has ended. But being more accessible than previous post-2018 eruptions, this one has yielded outstanding opportunities for sampling and study! There's a lot to learn from this one about Kīlauea's magma plumbing system.https://t.co/dGnHM0T7rn pic.twitter.com/lkpQB1gbrD — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) September 17, 2023

During Saturday morning, HVO field crews reported that active lava was no longer flowing onto Halemaumau crater floor.

They observed lava spattering at the vents cease at approximately 11:15 a.m. Saturday, and webcam views show the ponded lava stagnant by around noon.

The eruption started Sept. 10 and it was contained to a largely unpopulated area.

The last time Kilauea erupted was back on June 7 for about 12 days.

