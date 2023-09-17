Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

USGS: Kilauea no longer erupting; alert levels downgraded

Kilauea eruption - Sept. 10, 2023
Kilauea eruption - Sept. 10, 2023(USGS)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 10:50 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - One week after Kilauea started erupting — spitting molten lava within the Halemaumau crater — the volcano has gone quiet.

The U.S. Geological Survey announced Sunday morning that Kilauea is no longer erupting.

The alert level, meanwhile, has been downgraded to watch while the aviation code is yellow.

During Saturday morning, HVO field crews reported that active lava was no longer flowing onto Halemaumau crater floor.

They observed lava spattering at the vents cease at approximately 11:15 a.m. Saturday, and webcam views show the ponded lava stagnant by around noon.

The eruption started Sept. 10 and it was contained to a largely unpopulated area.

The last time Kilauea erupted was back on June 7 for about 12 days.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanne Ebesu says early screenings can improve the prognosis for oral cancer.
Oral cancers can be deadly, but symptoms are easy to miss. Here’s what to look for
HPD/File image
Police: Driver, 18, killed in Waikele car crash was not wearing seatbelt
Chris Santos, 48, is wanted in connection with a homicide that happened Thursday night on...
US Marshals join intense manhunt for ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive on Kauai as family demands justice
An Atlanta newlywed couple came to the islands two weeks ago to celebrate their honeymoon,...
Visitor on honeymoon in Hawaii paralyzed after seemingly minor surfing injury
NCIS takes over as lead agency investigating the murders of two marines in East Oahu in...
New leads, investigators in cold case double murder offer loved ones new hope

Latest News

Filipino community hosts culture conscious resource fair in Lahaina on Sept. 23 for Maui...
Lahaina resource fair aims to help Filipinos impacted by Maui fires
Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii is hosting its 3rd annual Kaimuki Cleanup and Night Market at...
Kaimuki Cleanup Festival & Night Market celebrates sustainability on Sept. 30
Public votes on Red Hill oversight committee, includes two well-known Native Hawaiian activists
Public votes on Red Hill oversight committee, includes two well-known Native Hawaiian activists
The Small Business Administration is urging all Hawaii residents and business owners who've...
SBA disaster loans available for all Hawaii residents, business owners impacted by wildfires