HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police are searching for the suspect who stole around $15,000 worth of music equipment from a studio in Kakaako.

Officials say the incident happened Saturday morning around 2:40 a.m.

A group of suspects used a brick to break the glass to enter the front door of the studio.

Officials say the room was left almost completely empty.

This is a list of the stolen items from speakers, instruments, and cameras.

Thieves steal $15K in music equipment from Kakaako studio (Julian Sullivan)

The owners work part-time on the side and rent the space to create music.

“I pulled up and the window was smashed almost all of our gear was gone, it was just a really horrible thing to wake up to,” said owner Nicholas Salmas.

Owner Julian Sullivan added: “It was just heartbreaking to me because a lot of the instruments and the equipment that was taken was things that are also very sentimental to me.”

Officials say HPD has opened a Burglary case.

Donate to their GoFundMe here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.