Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner removed from Rock Hall leadership after controversial comments

FILE - Jann Wenner discusses his new book "Like a Rolling Stone: A Memoir," at 92nd Street Y,...
FILE - Jann Wenner discusses his new book "Like a Rolling Stone: A Memoir," at 92nd Street Y, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in New York. Wenner, who founded Rolling Stone magazine and was a co-founder of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, has been removed from the hall’s board of directors after denigrating Black and female musicians. a day after Wenner’s comments were published in a New York Times interview. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 2:06 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Jann Wenner, who founded Rolling Stone magazine and was a co-founder of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, has been removed from the hall’s board of directors after making comments that were seen as denigrating Black and female musicians.

“Jann Wenner has been removed from the Board of Directors of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation,” the hall said Saturday, a day after Wenner’s comments were published in a New York Times interview.

A representative for Wenner, 77, did not immediately respond for a comment.

Wenner created a firestorm doing publicity for his new book “The Masters,” which features interviews with musicians Bob Dylan, Jerry Garcia, Mick Jagger, John Lennon, Bruce Springsteen, Pete Townshend and U2′s Bono — all white and male.

Asked why he didn’t interview women or Black musicians, Wenner responded: “It’s not that they’re inarticulate, although, go have a deep conversation with Grace Slick or Janis Joplin. Please, be my guest. You know, Joni (Mitchell) was not a philosopher of rock ‘n’ roll. She didn’t, in my mind, meet that test,” he told the Times.

“Of Black artists — you know, Stevie Wonder, genius, right? I suppose when you use a word as broad as ‘masters,’ the fault is using that word. Maybe Marvin Gaye, or Curtis Mayfield? I mean, they just didn’t articulate at that level,” Wenner said.

Wenner founded Rolling Stone in 1967 and served as its editor or editorial director until 2019. He co-founded the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which was launched in 1987.

In the interview, Wenner seemed to acknowledge he would face a backlash. “Just for public relations sake, maybe I should have gone and found one Black and one woman artist to include here that didn’t measure up to that same historical standard, just to avert this kind of criticism.”

Last year, Rolling Stone magazine published its 500 Greatest Albums of All Time and ranked Gaye’s “What’s Going On” No. 1, “Blue” by Mitchell at No. 3, Wonder’s “Songs in the Key of Life” at No. 4, “Purple Rain” by Prince and the Revolution at No. 8 and Ms. Lauryn Hill’s “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” at No. 10.

Rolling Stone’s niche in magazines was an outgrowth of Wenner’s outsized interests, a mixture of authoritative music and cultural coverage with tough investigative reporting.

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Atlanta newlywed couple came to the islands two weeks ago to celebrate their honeymoon,...
Visitor on honeymoon in Hawaii paralyzed after seemingly minor surfing injury
Joanne Ebesu says early screenings can improve the prognosis for oral cancer.
Oral cancers can be deadly, but symptoms are easy to miss. Here’s what to look for
Chris Santos, 48, is wanted in connection with a homicide that happened Thursday night on...
US Marshals join intense manhunt for ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive on Kauai as family demands justice
FILE - Ethan Meyers, right, carries crosses to put up to honor the victims killed in a wildfire...
Maui County revises wildfire death toll down to 97 amid painstaking work to catalog remains
Sex assault suspect
Public’s help sought in identifying suspect wanted in connection to Manoa sex assault

Latest News

HFD's new fire trucks were given Hawaiian names and blessed in a traditional ceremony Monday.
HFD, HPD responding to probable bomb incident in Waialua
FILE - Ethan Meyers, right, carries crosses to put up to honor the victims killed in a wildfire...
Maui County revises wildfire death toll down to 97 amid painstaking work to catalog remains
Scores of white crosses line the fence along the Lahaina Bypass. Each one represents a lost...
The names of the fallen: Maui County, loved ones identify wildfire victims
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, sits between defense attorneys Tony Buzbee, left,...
Texas AG Ken Paxton is acquitted of 16 corruption charges at impeachment trial