Public votes on Red Hill oversight committee, includes two well-known Native Hawaiian activists

By Eddie Dowd
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 9:20 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 10 people were selected on Saturday to be part of an oversight group for the de-fueling of the Navy’s Red Hill Facility that’s scheduled to take place in mid-October.

The two will be part of the EPA’s 10 person civilian oversight group called the Community Representation Initiative or CRI.

The EPA says they will meet about once a month through the closing process of the Navy’s Red Hill facility.

According to the EPA, the group will review information and provide input on decisions related to the closure and defueling and assuring safe drinking water.

The 10 members in the Community Representation Initiative are made up of four categories.

Impacted residents:

Mandy Feidnt

Lacey Quintero

Oahu residents:

Walter Chun

Ilima DeCosta

Organizations:

Environmental Caucus of the Democratic Party of Hawaii

Sierra Club

Individuals Representing Native Hawaiian Interests:

Healani Sonoda-Pale

Alfred Keaka Hiona Medeiros

The EPA says committee members will be finalized Monday night after the appeal window closes.

