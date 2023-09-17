Tributes
Police investigating critical crash in Aiea involving wrong-way driver
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 3:13 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police and emergency crews responded to a car crash involving two vehicles in Aiea early Saturday morning.

Officials said a 19-year-old adult female motorist was traveling southbound on the Hickam overpass in the wrong direction when she collided with a 28-year-old male motorist traveling northbound.

The 28-year-old adult male motorist lost control and struck the concrete wall before going airborne over the wall and coming to rest on its roof on the H1 West Freeway / Arizona Memorial off-ramp below the overpass.

Authorities say the 28-year-old adult male motorist was transported via Honolulu EMS to an area hospital in critical condition.

The 19-year-old adult female motorist was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

Police say the female motorist was arrested for Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant.

At this time, alcohol appears to be a factor in this collision. It is unknown if drugs or speed is a contributing factor.

The investigation is ongoing.

