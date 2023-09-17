Moderate to breezy trade wind weather with lots of sunshine today

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - First Alert Weather: The trades continues at moderate to locally breezy levels this morning. Infrared satellite imagery shows a band of moisture moving into the eastern end of the state will keep some showery trade wind weather in place over windward sections of Maui and the Big Island this morning, with rather dry conditions prevailing over the remainder of the state. The deeper moisture will expand to the rest of the island chain this afternoon and tonight into tomorrow.

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar.

A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for waters around Maui and the Hawaii Island due to the strong and gusty winds. A small, south swell will peak today and produce up to head high surf along south facing shores. This swell energy will slowly decrease on Monday and Tuesday. Moderate trade winds will keep small east chop into next week. No significant swells are expected to reach north and west facing shores for the next seven days.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.