Locally breezy trade winds ahead, with more showers Sunday night and Monday

Trade winds are building back to moderate to locally breezy levels, with areas of moisture hitching a ride. A more active pocket of moisture will increase windward area showers Sunday evening through Monday, with some of those showers pushing leeward. Trade winds will likely increase a bit more near the end of the week.

At the beach, a new south swell will bring some head-high sets to south shores Sunday, with some of the swell energy boosting waves to west shores. East shore surf will remain small and choppy for much of the coming week, with no significant swells expected for north shores.

For mariners, a small craft advisory remains posted until 6 a.m. Monday for the usual windier coastal and channel waters around Maui County and the island of Hawaii.

