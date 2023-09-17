Kaimuki Cleanup Festival & Night Market celebrates sustainability on Sept. 30

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Environmental groups and community members are coming together to protect Hawaii’s fragile ecosystem through a community-driven cleanup.

Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii, a non-profit devoted to preserving and cleaning our coastlines, is hosting its 3rd annual Kaimuki Cleanup and Night Market at Aliiolani Elementary School on Sept. 30 from 3-8 p.m.

Volunteers can choose from three different activities, including a neighborhood cleanup in Kaimuki, a restoration workshop at Palolo Stream, and removing large debris from the stream.

The public can enjoy a night market from 6-8 p.m. with live music featuring Creative Natives Hawaii, food trucks, educational booths, local shops and opportunities for giveaways.

Rafael Bergstrom, Executive Director of Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about sparking a connection of caring for oceans and raising awareness of the impact of our actions.

“What if we helped everyone understand that everyone has a coastline to care for? Because no matter where we live our actions affect the ecosystems that connect to our oceans,” Bergstrom said.

Sustainable Coastlines has removed over half a million pounds of debris from Hawaii coastlines with the help of volunteers and community leaders.

For more information, visit donate.sustainablecoastlineshawaii.org.

