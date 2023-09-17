Tributes
HFD, HPD responding to probable bomb incident in Waialua

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 2:03 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Fire Department and Honolulu Police Department are currently responding to a probable bomb threat in Waialua on Saturday afternoon, Honolulu Fire Department officials said.

Officials say the incident occurred at 69-415 Farrington Highway right around noon.

According to witnesses, some camp residents were evacuated.

HFD has not released further information on what led to the incident.

This story is ongoing.

