HFD, HPD responding to probable bomb incident in Waialua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Fire Department and Honolulu Police Department are currently responding to a probable bomb threat in Waialua on Saturday afternoon, Honolulu Fire Department officials said.

Officials say the incident occurred at 69-415 Farrington Highway right around noon.

According to witnesses, some camp residents were evacuated.

HFD has not released further information on what led to the incident.

This story is ongoing.

