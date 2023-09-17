Tributes
Gov. Green represents Hawaii at UN summit; Urges global action on climate change

Gov. Green represents Hawaii at UN summit; Urges global action on climate change and sustainable development
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 11:59 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green represented Hawaii on a global stage in New York to promote the role of local government in sustainable development.

Gov. Green is in New York and wrapped up an address to world leaders, focusing on how the Maui wildfires represent dangerous trends caused by climate change.

“For those out there who still doubt that climate change is impacting the world, note this. In the 1st half-century from 1953-2003, Hawaii experienced a total of six fire disasters. This August, we experienced six fire disasters,” Gov. Green said in his address.

This weekend’s summit at the UN’s Headquarters looks to figure out ways to achieve a list of 17 sustainable development goals by 2030.

Those goals broadly include zero hunger, affordable and clean energy, and sustainable cities.

Gov. Green said climate change would be a major focus of this weekend.

And how he would share his account of the Maui fires as a caution to the world.

