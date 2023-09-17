Funding Lahaina fire survivors: How direct donations are helping families survive

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of Maui wildfire survivors set up GoFundMe pages and Venmo accounts to receive money instantly and directly from donors.

Nonprofit Help Maui Rise verifies and compiles accounts and shares survivor stories.

The Valencia family says it’s been a lifeline, as they wait for other forms of cash relief to arrive.

“We don’t have a home, obviously, but we still have to pay mortgage that don’t stop. So let’s end we don’t have a job. I mean Kaimi went back couple days, obviously, my job is going to take a while because it’s right in the heart on the fire. Hoping her job soon, I mean that that shopping center opened up already, but they still have to do all the smoke cleaning and all that stuff. So income is not as much as we were getting. I mean, we’re collecting unemployment, you know, or I’m collecting unemployment, but it’s not, you know, like, again, the income is not as much as we can cover,” said Chester Valencia, whose lived in Lahaina since he was 5 years old.

“That’s where the GoFundMe and like that then the Venmo is really good because that money goes directly to the families that was impacted by this fire,” said his daughter Jachia, who along with her partner Kaimi and another family member, barely escaped the fire that engulfed their neighborhood and burned down their home.

While donations are flooding into Maui, survivors say what they really need is cash so they can buy everyday essentials.

For the Valencias, the cash is welcome relief as they try to figure out their next steps for housing. They were also approved for relief under the People’s Fund, started by Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne the Rock Johnson, which is expected to start sending out monthly payments next week.

“As far as like the housing goes, we have six dogs and that makes it a little bit more difficult for us versus you know, like a family that don’t have any pets or one small dog. That’s what makes it hard,” Jachia said.

“But these six dogs are our babies. Yeah, we’re not we’re not separating from them if I have to live in my truck with these dogs I will,” Chester said.

“We actually evacuated the six dogs. So we were separated like he said, and at the house. We were actually napping when the fire was happening,” Jachia recounted. “This is actually the one that woke us up, ... He’s our first first baby so he’s the Papa Bear. He’s a protector.”

“It’s hard to find housing that will take six dogs, and it’s understandable. It’s six dogs,” she added.

“When people say why don’t you move to you know, Las Vegas or California. I serve I love the ocean. I love Lahaina and you know, this is right grew up. I have a lot of friends here and family and we want to just stay here,” Chester said.

“Time is, it feels like it stopped for us, like the trauma from hearing that your house burned down. And everything that you worked hard for all the memories is gone, then finding out that the place you once knew, and you know where you grew up in Lahaina is destroyed. And then find your other people, you know, your neighbors, your friends, your family. And you know, the uncle, you said hi to at Foodland and Auntie you wave that on Front street. It’s like, the lives I was taking from this fire. It’s heartbreaking. And trying to grieve. While trying to find ourselves now we need to figure out our own identity. Because everything we once knew and, you know, it’s it’s, you don’t know what it is anymore. It’s like you have to start brand new, but you know, you take it day by day. And you grieve or trying to stay strong,” Jachia said.

“We’re Lahaina. You know, Lahaina is not a place it’s it’s the people. And you have to know that even if you’re not ready to talk, that there’s people like us that is going through the same thing,” .

West Maui (including Napili, Kāanapali, Honokowai and Kapalua) is scheduled to reopen to tourism on October 8, with the exception of Lahaina.

When that happens, the Valencia family urges people to visit with respect and aloha. And they have this request for people driving by this memorial outside of Lahaina town.

“When you pass those crosses, you know, it’s it’s the super soldiers that perished from this fire. beep your horn let them know we’re still thinking on them,” Chester said.

You can donate to the Valencias on Venmo or on GoFundMe, and to more than 1,300 other families on Help Maui Rise’s verified list.

If you would like to be added to this list, go to bit.ly/helpmauirise-submitohana.

