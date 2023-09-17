Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Displaced Maui residents to start receiving money from Oprah, The Rock’s People’s fund

Oprah and The Rock create $10M fund to put money directly into the hands of Maui wildfire victims
Oprah and The Rock create $10M fund to put money directly into the hands of Maui wildfire victims(People's Fund of Maui)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 1:45 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui fire victims may start seeing some extra money in their bank accounts soon.

Dwayne The Rock Johnson says victims who signed up for the People’s Fund of Maui will begin getting $1,200 monthly payments this coming week.

Johnson started the fund along with Oprah Winfrey.

They’ve each donated $10 Millon.

“We’ve changed the game with this because never before has a fund been made where you remove the red tape. The money is not going to 15 organizations different organizations. The money goes directly to the people”

So far, over 2,000 people have been approved for the fund.

The deadline to apply is September 22nd.

To contribute to People’s Fund of Maui, click here.

If you are an impacted resident and would like to apply to receive funds, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanne Ebesu says early screenings can improve the prognosis for oral cancer.
Oral cancers can be deadly, but symptoms are easy to miss. Here’s what to look for
HPD/File image
Police: Driver, 18, killed in Waikele car crash was not wearing seatbelt
Chris Santos, 48, is wanted in connection with a homicide that happened Thursday night on...
US Marshals join intense manhunt for ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive on Kauai as family demands justice
An Atlanta newlywed couple came to the islands two weeks ago to celebrate their honeymoon,...
Visitor on honeymoon in Hawaii paralyzed after seemingly minor surfing injury
NCIS takes over as lead agency investigating the murders of two marines in East Oahu in...
New leads, investigators in cold case double murder offer loved ones new hope

Latest News

One of the city's new smart parking meters in Chinatown.
Payment for parking resumes after city installs new smart parking meters in Downtown Honolulu
Gov. Green represents Hawaii at UN summit; Urges global action on climate change and...
Gov. Green represents Hawaii at UN summit; Urges global action on climate change
Nonprofit Help Maui Rise verifies and compiles accounts and shares survivor stories. The...
Funding Lahaina fire survivors: How direct donations are helping families survive
Kilauea eruption - Sept. 10, 2023
USGS: Kilauea no longer erupting; alert levels downgraded