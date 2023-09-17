Displaced Maui residents to start receiving money from Oprah, The Rock’s People’s fund

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui fire victims may start seeing some extra money in their bank accounts soon.

Dwayne The Rock Johnson says victims who signed up for the People’s Fund of Maui will begin getting $1,200 monthly payments this coming week.

Johnson started the fund along with Oprah Winfrey.

They’ve each donated $10 Millon.

“We’ve changed the game with this because never before has a fund been made where you remove the red tape. The money is not going to 15 organizations different organizations. The money goes directly to the people”

So far, over 2,000 people have been approved for the fund.

The deadline to apply is September 22nd.

