Tropical Depression Twelve-E forms east of Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tropical Depression Twelve-E has formed about 1,285 miles to the east of Hilo, but it is not expected to pose a direct threat to the islands.

The National Hurricane Center said at 11 a.m. Friday, Twelve-E had maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour with higher gusts. It was moving to the west at 9 miles per hour.

Forecast track for Tropical Depression Twelve-E (NOAA)

Forecasters said the Twelve-E is tracking into an area of westerly shear and isn’t expected to strengthen into a named tropical tropical storm. It will likely be a remnant low far to the east southeast of Hawaii within the next few days.

The Honolulu forecast office of the National Weather Service said there may be the potential for some heavier showers, especially for the eastern islands, as the remnant trough of Twelve-E passes to the south of the state around the middle of next week.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.