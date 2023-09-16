Police: Driver, 18, killed in Waikele car crash was not wearing seatbelt

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 18-year-old has died after a bad car crash in Waikele earlier in the week, said police officials.

Officials say he had been in the hospital in critical condition since the Monday incident, but he has died of his injuries.

HPD says the incident occurred on Paiwa Street north of the H-1 Freeway overpass in the Waikele area.

It was reported to authorities that the 18-year-old adult male motorist was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed, when he lost control and collided into the concrete curb and a tree in the center median.

Officials say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

At this time, speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors in this collision. It is unknown if drugs were a factor as well.

This is Oahu’s 40th traffic death of the year.

