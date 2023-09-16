Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Police: Driver, 18, killed in Waikele car crash was not wearing seatbelt

HPD/File image
HPD/File image(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:35 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 18-year-old has died after a bad car crash in Waikele earlier in the week, said police officials.

Officials say he had been in the hospital in critical condition since the Monday incident, but he has died of his injuries.

HPD says the incident occurred on Paiwa Street north of the H-1 Freeway overpass in the Waikele area.

It was reported to authorities that the 18-year-old adult male motorist was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed, when he lost control and collided into the concrete curb and a tree in the center median.

Officials say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

At this time, speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors in this collision. It is unknown if drugs were a factor as well.

This is Oahu’s 40th traffic death of the year.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Atlanta newlywed couple came to the islands two weeks ago to celebrate their honeymoon,...
Visitor on honeymoon in Hawaii paralyzed after seemingly minor surfing injury
Joanne Ebesu says early screenings can improve the prognosis for oral cancer.
Oral cancers can be deadly, but symptoms are easy to miss. Here’s what to look for
FILE - Ethan Meyers, right, carries crosses to put up to honor the victims killed in a wildfire...
Maui County revises wildfire death toll down to 97 amid painstaking work to catalog remains
Chris Santos, 48, is wanted in connection with a homicide that happened Thursday night on...
US Marshals join intense manhunt for ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive on Kauai as family demands justice
Sex assault suspect
Public’s help sought in identifying suspect wanted in connection to Manoa sex assault

Latest News

Police arrest man for allegedly setting U-Haul trucks on fire in Mapunapuna
Police arrest man for allegedly setting U-Haul trucks on fire in Mapunapuna
Taormina Sicilian Cuisine is among the restaurants taking part in this year's Festa Italiana.
Festa Italiana celebrates Italian food, art and culture in Hawaii
Chris Santos, 48, is wanted in connection with a homicide that happened Thursday night on...
US Marshals join intense manhunt for ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive on Kauai as family demands justice
The manhunt for a murder suspect on Kauai is now stretching into its second week. Chris Santos...
US Marshals join intense manhunt for ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive on Kauai