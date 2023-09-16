Tributes
Police arrest man for allegedly setting U-Haul trucks on fire in Mapunapuna
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:50 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 30-year-old man is in custody due to a fire that burned multiple U-Haul trucks in Mapunapuna.

Crews were called to the scene at about 4 a.m. Thursday and found six trucks ablaze between two buildings on Kilihau Street.

Fire officials say they were able to put out the fires in minutes and before any structures were damaged.

An investigation was opened, and police identified and located the suspect yesterday.

Officials say the suspect faces a 1st-degree arson charge.

