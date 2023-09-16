Tributes
PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ takes a look at UH’s Maui relief efforts and all things football

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:05 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the latest edition of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen, Davis and Cienna Pilotin talk all things football!

The crew breaks down a bunch of topics like UH’s efforts in the wake of the Maui wildfires.

The University of Hawaii’s first win over UAlbany and their upcoming match up with No. 18 Oregon.

Plus a look at their fantasy football teams and a special surprise for an HNN Overtime co-host!

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

