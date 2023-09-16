Tributes
Kona man pleads guilty in string of knife attacks that left 2 dead

Chito Asuncion
Chito Asuncion(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:30 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 25-year-old Kona man has pleaded guilty in a shocking string of knife attacks that left two people dead and two others seriously injured.

Chito Asuncion pleaded guilt to two charges of second-degree murder. He also pleaded guilty to two charges of first-degree assault. The incidents happened from May 17 to June 7, 2002.

Prosecutors say Asuncion faces life behind bars with the possibility of parole.

He remains behind bars without bail.

