Festa Italiana celebrates Italian food, art and culture in Hawaii

Italian food lovers can enjoy a variety of dishes and entertainment at the Festa Italiana street festival happening today in Kakaako.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 9:49 AM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Italian food lovers can enjoy a variety of dishes and entertainment at the Festa Italiana street festival happening today in Kakaako.

Regional Executive Chef Hiroyuki Mimura and Sascha Koki of Taormina Sicilian Cuisine in Waikiki joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the festival and their restaurant’s take on Southern Italian dishes.

Chef Mimura worked in Italy for several years and demonstrated his featured dish “Polipo alla Luciana,” a classic Italian dish made with tako braised in a rich savory sauce.

The festival goes from 4-10 p.m. at Mother Waldron Park. Entrance is free to the public. Parking is available at Waterfront Plaza for $3 with validation from the festival booth.

Attendees can walk around the “Festa in Strada” and purchase authentic Italian culinary delights and Italian wines, beer and traditional spirits.

The Hawaii International Film Festival will host an Italian-inspired film showcase.

Visit festaitalianahawaii.com for more information.

