Episode 175: They survived oral cancer — and now want you to know the early signs

HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.(HNN)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:30 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Hawaii women who beat oral cancer are sharing their survival stories in hopes of saving lives.

More than 100 people will be diagnosed with oral cancer each day in the US and one person dies from oral cancer every hour.

Oral cancers can be deadly, but symptoms are easy to miss. Here’s what to look for

Shelby Watkins and Joanne Ebesu urge those concerned to seek free screenings and explain the signs and symptoms, risk factors and treatments.

Listen now on ‘Muthaship’ on our Hawaii News Now website or find it wherever you get your podcasts.

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the 'Muthaship' archives.

