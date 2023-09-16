HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Hawaii women who beat oral cancer are sharing their survival stories in hopes of saving lives.

More than 100 people will be diagnosed with oral cancer each day in the US and one person dies from oral cancer every hour.

Oral cancers can be deadly, but symptoms are easy to miss. Here’s what to look for

Shelby Watkins and Joanne Ebesu urge those concerned to seek free screenings and explain the signs and symptoms, risk factors and treatments.

