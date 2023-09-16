Tributes
A brief letup in the trades for Saturday as Jova’s weak remnants move through

Trade winds will be on the lighter side Saturday.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 9:53 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Trade winds will continue to blow over the islands for the coming week, although they will be a bit lighter for Saturday. This may result in some afternoon sea breezes, with clouds building up for sheltered leeward areas with pop-up showers.

There’s a bit more moisture in the air as well as a weak trough -- the remnants of former tropical cyclone Jova -- moves through the state. The trough should clear out to the west, allowing the trades to restrengthen from east to west Saturday night into Sunday.

In surf, a small long-period swell will start rising for south shores, peaking Sunday with head-high sets. Some of that swell energy will wrap around to west shores. Surf along east shores will remain small through the weekend, with good fishing and diving conditions for north shores.

