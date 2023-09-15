Temporary outdoor warning siren set up in Lahaina

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lahaina has a new temporary outdoor warning siren.

National Guard members, along with Hawaii Joint Task Force 50, helped set up a “mobile, rapid, deployable emergency siren” off the Lahaina bypass near Lahainaluna road.

The town only had one siren down at sea level in the tsunami zone.

It was not activated during the fire, and it’s unclear if that siren is still working.

The county’s new protocol is to sound the sirens for any public hazard, including fires.

