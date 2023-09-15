Tributes
Small Business Administration opens recovery center on Oahu to assist wildfire survivors

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:25 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Small Business Administration has opened up a recovery center on Oahu to assist those who fled the Maui wildfires.

The center is for anyone impacted by the disaster, not just businesses.

Representatives are working with survivors to apply for disaster loans.

Homeowners can get a loan of up to $500,000, while businesses can get up to $2 million.

“This is the largest source of funding for communities after a disaster,” said Cynthia Cowell from the Small Business Association.

“We’re trying to reach all the people on Oahu who left Maui because of the wildfires to come in and get SBA help.”

The center is located at 521 Ala Moana Blvd.

It’s open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Appointments are not required.

For more information, click here.

