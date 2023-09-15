Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Public’s help sought in identifying suspect wanted in connection to Manoa sex assault

Sex assault suspect
Sex assault suspect(Honolulu CrimeStoppers)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:35 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a sex assault in Manoa.

The incident happened last Tuesday around 8:45 a.m.

According to police, the victim was using an ATM at the Manoa Shopping Center when the unknown male suspect “subject her to sexual contact without her permission” then fled the scene.

Officials say the suspect appears to be in his 20′s to 30′s.

He’s described as Samoan with a heavy build and fair complexion. He appears to be at least 6 feet tall, weighing between 250 to 300 pounds

The suspect was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts and red shoes with a black and white bandana around his head.

Anyone with information is asked to call Honolulu CrimeStoppers at (808)955-8300 or send anonymous tips by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Atlanta newlywed couple came to the islands two weeks ago to celebrate their honeymoon,...
Visitor on honeymoon in Hawaii paralyzed after seemingly minor surfing injury
Feral chickens have taken over Kauai and are the island's unofficial mascot. Oahu residents...
Fed up with noisy feral chickens? Oahu residents now have a new option
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Tech companies: Lahaina misinformation online seeks to sow division, distrust on the ground
After less than a full day of deliberations, a jury found a Honolulu man guilty of six counts...
Honolulu man found guilty of repeatedly sexually assaulting minor
Some 2,200 structures in Lahaina were destroyed. Other buildings are still standing but...
Maui sets date for beginning escorted visits to fire-ravaged Lahaina

Latest News

With Maui relief efforts ongoing, the University of Hawaii athletics department helped in a big...
50 UH student-athletes spent the day in Maui, doing their part in relief efforts
Organizers announced Friday that the 2023 Maui Invitational is relocating to Oahu.
HNN News Brief (Sept. 15, 2023)
Rapid response emergency siren in Lahaina
Temporary outdoor warning siren set up in Lahaina
As organizers of the Maui Invitational consider whether to move the tournament from Lahaina...
2023 Maui Invitational relocating to Oahu as wildfire recovery continues, organizers say