Public’s help sought in identifying suspect wanted in connection to Manoa sex assault

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a sex assault in Manoa.

The incident happened last Tuesday around 8:45 a.m.

According to police, the victim was using an ATM at the Manoa Shopping Center when the unknown male suspect “subject her to sexual contact without her permission” then fled the scene.

Officials say the suspect appears to be in his 20′s to 30′s.

He’s described as Samoan with a heavy build and fair complexion. He appears to be at least 6 feet tall, weighing between 250 to 300 pounds

The suspect was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts and red shoes with a black and white bandana around his head.

Anyone with information is asked to call Honolulu CrimeStoppers at (808)955-8300 or send anonymous tips by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.