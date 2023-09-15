Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Pearl the pig gets a new home after being rescued by state troopers

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers rescued Pearl after she fell from a truck along Route 35. (Source: WSYX, OHIO HIGHWAY PATROL)
By Rodney Dungian, WSYX via CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:21 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) – Some may call Pearl Pancetta a “lucky dog,” but she’s actually a “lucky pig.”

She fell off a transport truck that could have been going to a slaughterhouse. Now, she’s a spoiled pet named after a pork product.

Pearl Pancetta is making herself right at home at the Ross County Humane Society.

“I think she’s fabulous – a lucky pig for sure,” humane society executive director Jenn Thomas said.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers rescued Pearl after she fell from a truck along Route 35.

She’s spent the past few days at the humane society getting some rest and healing from some road rash.

“Pearl gets her own gated area, and she’ll be pampered until all the pigs get used to her, and then she’ll become a lot bigger than them, and she, I’m assuming, will be the little alpha pig,” her new owner Erica Cornwell said.

The team with the Ross County Humane Society is thankful the little pig is OK.

“I was excited to get her and give her a good home and not on someone’s plate,” Cornwell said.

Copyright 2023 WSYX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Atlanta newlywed couple came to the islands two weeks ago to celebrate their honeymoon,...
Visitor on honeymoon in Hawaii paralyzed after seemingly minor surfing injury
Feral chickens have taken over Kauai and are the island's unofficial mascot. Oahu residents...
Fed up with noisy feral chickens? Oahu residents now have a new option
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Tech companies: Lahaina misinformation online seeks to sow division, distrust on the ground
After less than a full day of deliberations, a jury found a Honolulu man guilty of six counts...
Honolulu man found guilty of repeatedly sexually assaulting minor
Some 2,200 structures in Lahaina were destroyed. Other buildings are still standing but...
Maui sets date for beginning escorted visits to fire-ravaged Lahaina

Latest News

FILE - This July 15, 2020, file photo shows the barracks at Virginia Military Institute in...
Lawsuit alleges sexual assault during Virginia Military Institute overnight open house
Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.
8-year-old girl killed in camping tragedy, officials say
With Maui relief efforts ongoing, the University of Hawaii athletics department helped in a big...
50 UH student-athletes spent the day in Maui, doing their part in relief efforts
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer presents her fall legislative agenda and highlights on what she wants to...
Jury clears 3 men in the last trial tied to the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Organizers announced Friday that the 2023 Maui Invitational is relocating to Oahu.
HNN News Brief (Sept. 15, 2023)