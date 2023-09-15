Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

One American, two Russians blast off in Russian spacecraft heading to International Space Station

In this photo released by Roscosmos space corporation Roscosmos, cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko,...
In this photo released by Roscosmos space corporation Roscosmos, cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko, centre, Nikolai Chub, right, and NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, left, crew members of the new mission to the International Space Station, ISS, attend a news conference behind a safety glass in Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. The new Soyuz mission to the International Space Station is scheduled on Friday, Sept. 15.(Roscosmos space corporation, via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:02 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — One American and two Russian space crew members blasted off Friday aboard a Russian spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on a mission to the International Space Station.

NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara and Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub lifted off on the Roscosmos Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft at 8:44 p.m. local time ( 1544 GMT, 11:44 a.m. EDT).

O’Hara will spend six months on the International Space Station while Kononenko and Chub will spend a year there. Neither O’Hara nor Chub have ever flown to space before, but they are flying with veteran cosmonaut Kononenko, who has made the trip four times already.

The trio should arrive at the space station after a flight of about three hours.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Atlanta newlywed couple came to the islands two weeks ago to celebrate their honeymoon,...
Visitor on honeymoon in Hawaii paralyzed after seemingly minor surfing injury
Feral chickens have taken over Kauai and are the island's unofficial mascot. Oahu residents...
Fed up with noisy feral chickens? Oahu residents now have a new option
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Tech companies: Lahaina misinformation online seeks to sow division, distrust on the ground
After less than a full day of deliberations, a jury found a Honolulu man guilty of six counts...
Honolulu man found guilty of repeatedly sexually assaulting minor
HNN File
Local credit union warns of scammers targeting its members

Latest News

Forecasters: Drought conditions worsening statewide amid El Niño weather
Suspended Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, stands with his attorneys Tony...
Texas Senate begin deliberations at Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial
Henry Dinkins looks on as Breasia Terrell's little brother testifies Monday.
Judge finds Iowa man guilty of kidnapping, murder in Breasia Terrell’s death
People look for survivors in Derna, Libya, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Search teams are combing...
Searchers look for more than 10,000 missing in flooded Libyan city where death toll eclipsed 11,000
FILE - U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks during a...
Video appears to show Rep. Lauren Boebert vaping at ‘Beetlejuice’ show before she was ejected