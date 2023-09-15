Man guilty in deadly 2021 Hawaii Island shooting sentenced for murder, arson

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Captain Cook man has been sentenced in a murder and arson case.

Ioane Asagra, 30, was sentenced earlier this month to life in prison in Kona Circuit Court. A jury found him guilty back in June of second-degree murder and first-degree arson.

It stemmed from an incident on May 25, 2021 at the Keauhou-Kainaliu Beach Road, at a location known as “End of the World.”

Asagra shot and killed Joey Richmond and then set fire to his BMW, which was later found the next morning burned in an embankment on Keala O Keawe Road.

“This sentence reaffirms our Office’s commitment to seek justice for Mr. Richmond. It sends a clear message that we will hold violent offenders accountable to protect our community,” said Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. “This would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of our police, prosecutors, victim advocates, and support staff. I would like to also thank the jury for their time and service.”

Asagra will have the possibility for parole.

