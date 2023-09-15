Kauai man sentenced behind bars after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting teen

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai man has been sentenced behind bars Wednesday after pleading guilting to sexually assaulting a teenager, prosecutors said.

Ty Nakamoto, 30, of Kapaa pled guilty to second-degree sex assault and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Investigators said the 30-year-old met the 13-year-old victim through a dating app last year and sexually assaulted the minor at the minor’s home.

Officials said Nakamoto has been in custody at the Kauai Community Correctional Center since March 10 in lieu of bail.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.