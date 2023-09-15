First Alert Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers expected through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A ridge of high pressure north of the state will keep trade winds blowing through the next 7 days, although they will be somewhat lighter through early Saturday allowing for some localized land and sea breezes. Pockets of moisture will get caught up in the trades through the period, bringing some showery conditions to windward areas at times and sending a few showers into leeward communities as well. There remains potential for some heavier showers, particularly over the eastern islands, as the remnant trough, of what is now Invest 94E, passes by to the south of the state around the middle of next week.

Another small long period south swell will arrive this weekend expected to peak on Sunday. Surf along east facing shores will remain on the small side through the weekend. No significant swells are expected to affect the north and west facing shores through the forecast period.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.