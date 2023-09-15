Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

COMING UP: MPD to discuss latest number of unaccounted for following Lahaina fire

The death toll from the fire stands at 115.
The death toll from the fire stands at 115.(DLNR)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:46 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Police Department will hold a news conference Friday afternoon to discuss the latest number of individuals confirmed missing after the Lahaina wildfire.

WATCH LIVE STARTING AT 12:30 P.M.:

The news conference will also include updates on the painstaking work of identifying individuals who died in the ferocious blaze. Maui’s medical examiner and the laboratory director for the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency will be on hand to speak about that work.

Earlier this week, Gov. Josh Green said the FBI-vetted list of missing persons stood at 42.

That’s significantly down from hundreds a few weeks ago, but means that the death toll is still expected to increase. Authorities have confirmed that 115 people died in the fire.

Of those, 72 have been officially identified.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Atlanta newlywed couple came to the islands two weeks ago to celebrate their honeymoon,...
Visitor on honeymoon in Hawaii paralyzed after seemingly minor surfing injury
Feral chickens have taken over Kauai and are the island's unofficial mascot. Oahu residents...
Fed up with noisy feral chickens? Oahu residents now have a new option
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Tech companies: Lahaina misinformation online seeks to sow division, distrust on the ground
After less than a full day of deliberations, a jury found a Honolulu man guilty of six counts...
Honolulu man found guilty of repeatedly sexually assaulting minor
Some 2,200 structures in Lahaina were destroyed. Other buildings are still standing but...
Maui sets date for beginning escorted visits to fire-ravaged Lahaina

Latest News

Lahaina Harbor
Congressional committee joins growing list of entities independently investigating Lahaina disaster
As organizers of the Maui Invitational consider whether to move the tournament from Lahaina...
Wildfire response forces relocation of 2023 Maui Invitational
With Maui relief efforts ongoing, the University of Hawaii athletics department helped in a big...
50 UH student-athletes spent the day in Maui, doing their part in relief efforts
Organizers announced Friday that the 2023 Maui Invitational is relocating to Oahu.
HNN News Brief (Sept. 15, 2023)