COMING UP: MPD to discuss latest number of unaccounted for following Lahaina fire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Police Department will hold a news conference Friday afternoon to discuss the latest number of individuals confirmed missing after the Lahaina wildfire.

The news conference will also include updates on the painstaking work of identifying individuals who died in the ferocious blaze. Maui’s medical examiner and the laboratory director for the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency will be on hand to speak about that work.

Earlier this week, Gov. Josh Green said the FBI-vetted list of missing persons stood at 42.

That’s significantly down from hundreds a few weeks ago, but means that the death toll is still expected to increase. Authorities have confirmed that 115 people died in the fire.

Of those, 72 have been officially identified.

