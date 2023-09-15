Tributes
2023 Maui Invitational relocates to Oahu as wildfire recovery continues, organizers say

As organizers of the Maui Invitational consider whether to move the tournament from Lahaina...
As organizers of the Maui Invitational consider whether to move the tournament from Lahaina this year, Maui County businesses are pushing for the event to remain on the Valley Isle.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:58 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite push to keep one of the nation’s premier sporting events on the Valley Isle, organizers announced Friday that the 2023 Maui Invitational take place on Honolulu.

They say it’s because the traditional home court — the Lahaina Civic Center — continues to serve as a critical hub for Maui wildfire recovery efforts.

The decision comes just days after Gov. Josh Green told HNN’s “Spotlight Now” that the tournament would most likely be moved to Oahu.

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen says it’s disappointing the venue is not available for the tournament but he’s happy it’s staying in the state.

“We appreciate everything the Maui Invitational is doing to help Maui and its residents,” Bissen added.

PREVIOUS: Businesses push organizers to keep Maui Invitational on the Valley Isle

The Maui Invitational typically generates at least $16 million for the state in visitor spending.

That revenue along with national television exposure essentially acts as a days-long commercial for the islands.

Green said that with the tournament’s presence, he hopes it will continue to bring attention to and raise funds for Maui recovery efforts.

This year’s field features 5 top 10 teams and the change will give fans of the host team — Chaminade — an easier way to attend.

The tournament takes place from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22.

Organizers say all previously purchased tickets will be honored and located in similar seats in the Stan Sheriff Center.

For more information on this year’s Maui Invitational, click here.

