More than a month since deadly fire, Lahainaluna High students head back to class

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than a month after a ferocious fire swept through the historic town of Lahaina, Lahainaluna High students are heading back to class on Thursday.

But they won’t be returning to their original campus. The DOE has moved the student body to the new Kulanihakoi High School in Kihei.

It’s their temporary home for about a month.

In a letter to families, the principal said the school day will run from 7:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., with select extracurricular activities — like sports — happening as usual.

Free bus service and school supplies are being provided to students.

Breakfast and lunch will be free to all students until at least Oct. 6.

The school’s first football game is set for Sept. 30.

The school says students are allowed to drive to school, they just need to bring their license, registration, and proof of insurance on their first day to be issued a free parking pass.

Media is not being allowed on campus. The state Department of Education says it wants to provide a safe space for students and staff and “allow school operations to begin smoothly at the temporary campus.”

Lahainaluna is the oldest school west of the rocky mountains.

Meanwhile, HNN has learned the regular Lahainaluna campus will reopen on Oct. 13 along with Princess Nahienaena Elementary and Lahaina Intermediate.

The DOE says the campuses are safe following air quality tests and power has been restored. Crews have also restored power and removed debris.

Although most of the debris has been removed, officials say crews still need to do some cleaning, conduct soil and water testing, and restore internet and phone service.

The DOE has released a new online report showing the progress made toward reopening Lahaina schools. They say it will be updated as new information becomes available. Click here to view the progress report.

King Kamehameha III Elementary school students will temporarily attend Princess Nahienaena Elementary while a future “temporary” site for the school is planned.

As of Sept. 13, officials said more than 800 displaced students are re-enrolled at other public schools.

In-person learning hubs are also being rolled out.

A distance learning hub for K-8 Lahaina students will begin welcoming students on Sept. 19 at Citizen Church in Lahaina. Two other learning hubs will be offered in West Maui — one for high-needs special education students and another for Kaiapuni Hawaiian language immersion K-8 students.

The DOE says learning hubs will provide distance learning students with in-person opportunities for teacher support and peer socialization, as well as access to meals, recess, social-emotional learning and other resources.

Families who need assistance can call the Department’s support hotline at (808) 727-6880 or text SUPPORT to (808) 736-1427.

To read the latest update from the education department, click here.

