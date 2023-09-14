Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Meet Yoda, the K-9 credited for helping authorities capture escaped fugitive Danelo Cavalcante

Yoda works for the U.S. Border Patrol, one of the agencies that helped search for the escaped...
Yoda works for the U.S. Border Patrol, one of the agencies that helped search for the escaped inmate.(Customs and Border Protection)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:58 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – K-9 Yoda, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, bit and subdued Danelo Cavalcante after a two-week-long manhunt.

That led to authorities finally taking him in after Cavalcante escaped from a Pennsylvania prison.

Officials said he resisted arrest, which means Yoda had his work cut out for him keeping Cavalcante in place while officers moved in.

The K-9 works for the U.S. Border Patrol, one of the agencies that helped search for the escaped inmate.

Cavalcante was taken back into custody Wednesday.

Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Avondale Pa., on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Cavalcante was captured Wednesday after eluding hundreds of searchers for two weeks. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(AP)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first of what could be a flood of lawsuits connected to the deadly Maui wildfire were filed...
HECO indicates it could turn to ratepayers to help cover extensive fire rebuilding costs
The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received a 911 call for building fire in Makaha and...
HFD investigating after fire rips through family home in West Oahu
Genius gecko
VIRAL VIDEO: Parched gecko finds creative way to quench its thirst
State leaders said no fire victims will be kicked out of a hotel without a place to go. And...
‘Not the right timing’: Planned reopening of West Maui tourism stirs concern
Chris Santos, 48, is wanted in connection with a homicide that happened Thursday night on...
Manhunt continues for murder suspect on Kauai as police identify victim

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during...
No sign of Kim Jong Un as his Russia visit continues and Seoul expresses concern over Putin meetings
Police said homicide suspect Christopher Haynes escaped from custody at the George Washington...
As all eyes are fixated on Pennsylvania manhunt, a DC murder suspect is on the run and off the radar
A man views damage to a building caused by recent flooding, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at the...
New England has been hit by a likely tornado. Hurricane Lee is up next
A Brockton firefighter walks past protective gear at Station 1, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in...
Firefighters fear the toxic chemicals in their gear could be contributing to rising cancer cases