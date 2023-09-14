Tributes
Maui wildfire survivors eligible for disaster SNAP program

File photo of a grocery store
File photo of a grocery store(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:03 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting Monday, Maui wildfire survivors can apply for disaster SNAP benefits.

The program is open to about 16,000 households that are not normally eligible.

Payments through EBT cards will range from $500 to over $3,000 depending on household size and income.

A photo I.D. and two documents verifying residency are among the requirements.

The deadline to apply is Saturday Sept. 23.

Click here for a list of application sites.

