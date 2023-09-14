LIVE: Maui plans to allow for escorted visits to fire-ravaged areas of Lahaina by Sept. 25

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Emergency Management Administrator Darryl Oliveira is holding a news conference on Thursday afternoon to discuss the county’s plans for allowing Lahaina residents and businesses to return to their properties within the burn zone.

Authorities had pledged they would detail how they’d start allowing people to return to survey their properties before a months-long debris removal effort gets underway.

Some 2,200 structures in Lahaina were destroyed. Other buildings are still standing but surrounded by devastation. And the EPA is currently working to remove toxic materials from the area.

The concern about allowing people to return has primarily focused on the hazardous conditions in the fire-ravaged area. Breathing in the ash and being in the area for extended periods of time is considered to be dangerous and returning residents are urged to wear protective gear.

