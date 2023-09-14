Tributes
LIVE: Maui plans to allow for escorted visits to fire-ravaged areas of Lahaina by Sept. 25

Some 2,200 structures in Lahaina were destroyed. Other buildings are still standing but...
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:32 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Emergency Management Administrator Darryl Oliveira is holding a news conference on Thursday afternoon to discuss the county’s plans for allowing Lahaina residents and businesses to return to their properties within the burn zone.

Authorities had pledged they would detail how they’d start allowing people to return to survey their properties before a months-long debris removal effort gets underway.

Interactive map shows re-entry updates for fire-impacted areas in Lahaina

The concern about allowing people to return has primarily focused on the hazardous conditions in the fire-ravaged area. Breathing in the ash and being in the area for extended periods of time is considered to be dangerous and returning residents are urged to wear protective gear.

Details on the re-entry plan will be posted here.

This story will be updated.

