Local credit union warns of scammers targeting its members

HNN File
HNN File(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:21 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local federal credit union is alerting its members to the latest scam making its rounds.

Hawaii Central Federal Credit Union is warning members of fraudulent calls from what appears to be an FCU phone number. The caller claims to be a staff member and asks for card information.

The credit union says it is a scam and members should never give out personal information over the phone.

“Spoofing” is a technology used by scammers to manipulate caller IDs to make someone think the person on the other end is not who they really are. The take advantage of the unsuspecting and gain access to victim’s information and accounts.

Hawaii Central FCU reminds members that staff will never ask for account numbers, login information, or any other personal information over the phone unless the call or inquiry is initiated by the member.

Anyone who receives a suspicious call, text or email is asked to reported it by calling (808) 536-3677. People can also contact their VISA Fraud Department at (888) 918-7313 to verify if the inquiry was, in fact, from Hawaii Central FCU.

