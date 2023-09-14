HPD chief notes significant drop in violent crime, but department refuses to share data on it

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan recently announced a major drop in violent crime island wide.

HNN Investigates asked HPD to provide the numbers it used to calculate that drop, but the department has refused to share its information.

Meanwhile, crime stats obtained through inside sources paint a somewhat different picture as to what’s really happening in the community.

Over the past month, a series of violent crimes have made headlines on Oahu.

There have been at least four murders, along with multiple robberies and assaults — and even a home invasion.

These crimes come as HPD Chief Joe Logan is touting a significant drop in violent offenses.

Here’s what he told Honolulu Police Commissioners at a meeting Sept. 6: “HPD continues to focus on violent crime, as evident by our overall crime across the seven categories is down anywhere for 14 to 40 percent — depending on the category.”

Logan didn’t clarify what seven categories he was referring to. So we asked.

We also requested an on-camera interview as well as a district-by-district breakdown of numbers the department used to calculate that drop in crime.

HPD declined to give us any information that would corroborate Logan’s figures.

Instead, the department emailed this response: “The Chief’s report includes a general overview of index crimes with other items of interest.”

A spokesperson then encouraged the public to use HPD crime mapping — an online tool that’s been criticized because reports of where crime is happening is often wrong.

“When public trust in institutions is at an all-time low, it’s absolutely critical to do the things that you can do. And being transparent about crime is the bare minimum,” said Camron Hurt.

Hurt heads up the non-partisan government watchdog group Common Cause Hawaii.

“There’s a right to know what’s going on. And there’s even more of a right when you’re helping fund that (agency),” he added.

While HPD refused to provide any official data, police sources were able to give HNN Investigates some insight into a few of the problems plaguing certain communities.

Over the past eight months, the number of sex assaults in District 5, spanning Kalihi to Moanalua, jumped 27 percent compared to the same time last year — from 59 to 75.

Sources also confirmed burglaries are up 11 percent in District 1, from 226 to 251. That area includes Kakaako, Makiki and Punchbowl.

In District 7, or east Oahu, sources say homicides are up 200 percent from 1 to 3. Car break-ins are up also up 18 percent from 547 to 649.

HNN Investigates was unable to confirm statistics in other districts.

When we asked HPD to verify those sourced numbers the department said, “We are unable confirm information that was improperly obtained from a confidential HPD document.”

“It’s an insult to our intelligence,” said Hurt. “By not giving these statements and going on camera, they’re seeming as if there’s something to hide. Or something that the public needs to be suspicious of, even if that’s not the case.”

Meanwhile, HPD says it’s working to create a dashboard saying it will contain quote “crime stats and other information.”

A spokesperson told us the department hopes to have it launched by the end of the month.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.