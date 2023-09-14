Tributes
Honolulu man found guilty of repeatedly sexually assaulting minor

After less than a full day of deliberations, a jury found a Honolulu man guilty of six counts...
After less than a full day of deliberations, a jury found a Honolulu man guilty of six counts of sexual assault.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:39 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After less than a full day of deliberations, a jury found a Honolulu man guilty of six counts of sexual assault.

John Jonsson, 46, was found guilty of continuous sex assault of a minor under the age of fourteen, two counts of sexual assault in the first degree and three counts of sexual assault in the third degree.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in January, in which he faces a maximum of 75 years in prison.

”These are extremely difficult cases to prosecute, but it is important we pursue them as aggressively as possible. Children are vulnerable and it is our duty to protect them” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm.

”This conviction would not have happened unless the victim told someone about the repeated assaults and had the courage to testify in court. The victim should be hailed for extraordinary bravery.”

