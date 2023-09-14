Tributes
HFD investigating after UHaul trucks catch fire in Mapunapuna area


By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:37 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation is underway into UHaul trucks that caught fire in the Mapunapuna area Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the two-alarm blaze around 4 a.m. on Kilihau Street near Nimitz Highway.

It was called in as a building fire but upon arrival, the Honolulu Fire Department said UHaul trucks were on fire between two buildings.

It’s unclear how many trucks caught fire.



The fire was under control just after 4:15 a.m.

An investigator was dispatched to the scene to determine the cause and damage estimate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

