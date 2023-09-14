First Alert Forecast: Pleasant conditions with spotty showers expected through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds are expected over the next few days with localized sea breezes developing each afternoon in the more sheltered leeward areas. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas, particularly at night and during the early morning hours, with a few showers reaching leeward communities at times. A few showers may develop each afternoon over interior and leeward sections of the islands with the assistance of the sea breezes. Locally breezy trades pick up Sunday through the middle of next week, with a slightly more showery than normal trade wind pattern continuing through much of the period. Some heavier showers are possible as the the remnant trough of what is now Invest 94E passes by south of the state around the middle of next week.

The current south and east swells are dropping with another small south swell due over the weekend. North and west shores will remain very small.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.