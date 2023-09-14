Tributes
Fed up with noisy feral chickens? Oahu residents now have a new option

Feral chickens have taken over Kauai and are the island's unofficial mascot. Oahu residents...
Feral chickens have taken over Kauai and are the island's unofficial mascot. Oahu residents don't want that to be the case for their island.(Dillon Ancheta)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:33 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While those on the neighbor islands may be used to feral chickens roaming freely, the birds may not be so warmly welcomed by some Oahu households.

After years of some complaints, the city has taken their latest step to give homeowners some reprieve from the nuisance of chickens.

The city announced Thursday that private property owners are now able to utilize a new cage and disposal service with the city’s designated contractor, Sandwich Isle Pest Solutions.

City officials say the service is open to property owners of all types and requires them to work directly with the vendor vendor by calling (808) 456-7716, or making an online request here.

“The cage and disposal service for private-property owners is our latest effort to identify and support comprehensive solutions to helping control the feral chicken population on Oʻahu,” said Kim Hashiro, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services.

Crowing, concerns over waste, and impact to landscaping were some of the complaints that prompted the city to take action.

Previously, the city’s pest control vendor only removed the chickens from city-owned properties like parks and municipal golf courses.

In 2022, the city’s program to capture feral chickens was heavily scrutinized.

Read the story here: The cost to catch feral chickens under city’s pilot program? About $100 a bird

