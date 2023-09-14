Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Elderly Hilo man dies following crash possibly caused by a medical emergency

Hilo Medical Center (file image)
Hilo Medical Center (file image)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:40 PM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is dead after a crash in Hilo Wednesday morning. Authorities say it was likely a result of a medical condition behind the wheel.

It happened before 9 a.m. Hilo officers were dispatched to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Kapiolani Street and West Kawili Street.

Investigators found that a man driving a 2012 Toyota Highlander was heading east on West Kawili Street and made a left onto Kapiolani.

The vehicle continued into the right-hand shoulder of Kapiolani Street and smashed through a chain-link fence. The vehicle then stopped within an active construction area.

Police said there were no signs of braking, and no other vehicles were involved.

First responders arrived and the 76-year-old man was found to be unresponsive. He was taken by ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

He has since been publicly identified by police as Charles Kanoho of Hilo.

An autopsy will confirm his exact cause of death. This marks Hawaii Islandʻs 13th traffic death on the roads this year, compared to 25 this same time last year.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received a 911 call for building fire in Makaha and...
HFD investigating after fire rips through family home in West Oahu
The first of what could be a flood of lawsuits connected to the deadly Maui wildfire were filed...
HECO indicates it could turn to ratepayers to help cover extensive fire rebuilding costs
Genius gecko
VIRAL VIDEO: Parched gecko finds creative way to quench its thirst
University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law
Popular UH law instructor banned from campus amid racial bias case against school
Chris Santos, 48, is wanted in connection with a homicide that happened Thursday night on...
Manhunt continues for murder suspect on Kauai as police identify victim

Latest News

Chris Santos is accused of a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night on Kahili Mountain...
Multiple roads temporarily closed amid manhunt for murder suspect on Kauai
The death toll from a wildfire that ripped through Lahaina stands at 115.
Restrictions lifted for some business zones in disaster area. Here’s the latest from the county
File Image
FEMA hosting job fairs as agency seeks to fill temporary positions
Maui County has lifted restrictions for certain business zones in Lahaina’s disaster area on...
Restrictions lifted for some business zones in disaster area. Here’s the latest