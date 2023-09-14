Disaster SNAP program to be available for families impacted by Maui wildfires

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Families impacted by the Maui wildfires an apply for disaster supplemental nutrition assistance — also known as D-SNAP — starting next week.

Households directly impacted by the wildfires in Kula and Lahaina are eligible to apply.

The program is open to approximately 16,000 households that may not normally be eligible under the regular SNAP program.

Depending on household size and income, payments through EBT cards will range from about $500 to over $3,000.

The state Department of Human Services says families can start applying on Monday, Sept. 18.

Application sites all islands but Maui will accept applications until Friday, Sept. 22. Maui will be accepting applications until Saturday, Sept. 23.

What are the general requirements for D-SNAP?

To qualify for the program, DHS says the impacted household must have directly experienced loss of housing, loss of employment, incurred disaster-related expenses, or food loss due to the Maui wildfires.

In addition, households will need to meet disaster gross income limits and have qualifying disaster-related expenses, for instance temporary shelter and evacuation expenses.

What else is needed to apply?

D-SNAP applicants are required to provide a photo ID and two documents verifying residency.

DHS says if the applicant is unable to provide proof of identity, they can still apply for the program but benefits will be delayed until proof is provided.

Where can residents apply for D-SNAP?

Application sites are located across the state. Residents can apply at the following sites:

Island Location D-SNAP Hours of Operation Maui Hyatt Regency Maui Resort

(200 Nohea Kai Drive, Lahaina) Monday (9/18/23) – Saturday (9/23/23)

8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Oahu OR&L Processing Center

(333 N. King Street, Rm. 200, Honolulu) Monday (9/18/23) – Friday (9/22/23)

8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Lanai Kauai Processing Center

(3059 Umi Street, Ste. 110, Lihue) Monday (9/18/23) – Friday (9/22/23)

8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Molokai Molokai Processing Center

(55 Makaena Place, Rm. 1, Kaunakakai) Monday (9/18/23) – Friday (9/22/23)

8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Lanai Lanai Processing Center

(730 Lanai Avenue, Lanai City) Monday (9/18/23) – Friday (9/22/23)

8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Hawaii Island West Hawaii Processing Center – North Kona Office

(75-5722 Hanama Place, Ste. 1105, Kailua-Kona) Monday (9/18/23) – Friday (9/22/23)

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

When’s the best time to go?

DHS says applications will be s by alphabet based on the first letter of the applicant’s last name.

For Maui D-SNAP Application site:

Date First Letter of Last Name Monday, Sept. 18 A - J Tuesday, Sept. 19 Ka - Ke Wednesday, Sept. 20 Ke - Ku Thursday, Sept. 21 L - P Friday, Sept. 22 Q - Z Saturday, Sept. 23 Overflow for those who missed assigned days

For all other D-SNAP Application Sites on Oahu, Kauai, Molokai, Lanai and Hawaii Island:

Date First Letter of Last Name Monday, Sept. 18 A - J Tuesday, Sept. 19 K Wednesday, Sept. 20 L - P Thursday, Sept. 21 Q - Z Friday, Sept. 22 Overflow for those who missed assigned days

Other important considerations:

Households already on SNAP at the time of the wildfires are not eligible for D-SNAP, however, SNAP households in Kula and Lahaina will be receiving a supplemental SNAP benefit issued to their EBT account to bring their monthly benefit to the maximum SNAP benefit amount based on their household size.

This supplemental benefit is scheduled to be issued by Sept. 18.

Disaster related assistance from either governmental and/or nonprofit organizations, such as FEMA, the Maui United Way, or People’s Fund of Maui will not be counted against D-SNAP applicants.

If awarded, households will receive one month’s worth of D-SNAP benefits.

For additional questions, households may contact the DHS Public Assistance Information System phone line at 1-855-643-1643.

For more information on D-SNAP, click here.

