Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

COVID cases continue to climb as new vaccine heads to pharmacies

A new COVID vaccine is rolling out as cases are on the rise.
A new COVID vaccine is rolling out as cases are on the rise.(HNN)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:40 PM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - COVID cases are still on an upward trend, including in Hawaii, where the Department of Health reported there were 1,200 new cases statewide last week. Nearly 900 of them were on Oahu.

Medical experts are hoping that a new vaccine that was approved this week will help stem the rising tide.

Hospitalizations have been rising nationally, while COVID-related deaths have been rising in the islands.

“We all know people in workplaces who tell you, oh 13, 14 people are out this week with COVID. That’s how infectious this thing still is,” said Tim Brown, an infectious disease expert with the East-West Center.

According to the weekly COVID data drop from the DOH, the state is now averaging 134 daily confirmed cases. Last week brought eight deaths of people from the virus, and the weekly positivity rate was 13.1%. And those are just people with infections confirmed by medical professionals. Many more are self-testing at home, or just assuming it’s a random virus.

“People are generally not wearing masks. People are not taking precautions. People are not getting their vaccines,” Brown said.

While no leaders are pushing for new rules on masking or vaccinations, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control signed off Tuesday on a new COVID vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna. Longs Drugs and other pharmacies are stocking up.

“So we continue to follow CDC guidelines, and CDC does recommend this year the new version of the updated COVID-19 vaccine for everyone 5 (years old) and up is definitely recommended,” said Nicole Henry, a PharmD and Longs Drugs District Leader.

The new vaccine targets the omicron variant known as XBB.1.15, which was the dominant strain in the U.S. two to three months ago. It has already developed into mutations that have allowed it to spread faster.

Medical experts believe there will be a new COVID vaccine once a year to battle new mutations, very similar to the annual flu shot.

So now it’s more than just the “flu season.”

“They now call it ‘respiratory illness season, because we have flu, COVID and RSV, all circulating out there,” said Henry.

Longs Drugs plans to have the new COVID vaccine available at all of its stores by the middle of next week. The state Health Department plans to release more information on the new vaccine Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received a 911 call for building fire in Makaha and...
HFD investigating after fire rips through family home in West Oahu
The first of what could be a flood of lawsuits connected to the deadly Maui wildfire were filed...
HECO indicates it could turn to ratepayers to help cover extensive fire rebuilding costs
Genius gecko
VIRAL VIDEO: Parched gecko finds creative way to quench its thirst
State leaders said no fire victims will be kicked out of a hotel without a place to go. And...
‘Not the right timing’: Planned reopening of West Maui tourism stirs concern
University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law
Popular UH law instructor banned from campus amid racial bias case against school

Latest News

In the first month alone, DOH said it has fielded hundreds of calls to the Hawaii CARES crisis...
State’s crisis hotline sees surge in calls in wake of Maui wildfires
Health officials are advising people to stay up to date with COVID vaccines, to improve indoor...
New CDC head: 'We are going to have to continue to live' with COVID-19
Ending the Silence: Breaking Mental Health Stigma
Highlighting suicide prevention, advocates share their stories to ‘end the silence’
The state Department of Health and its partners are holding a multitude of events to call...
LIST: Statewide events for National Suicide Prevention Month