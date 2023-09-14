Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Over a month after the Lahaina wildfire, Maui first responders face breathing issues

There are reports that first responders on Maui are now dealing with breathing issues like coughing up soot after battling the Lahaina wildfire.
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:46 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are reports that first responders on Maui are now dealing with breathing issues like coughing up soot after battling the Lahaina wildfire.

Tina Braddock is a hyperbaric oxygen therapy provider on Oahu and is volunteering her time to run free services on Maui for first responders.

It involves patients going into a pressurized environment and breathing pure oxygen for an extended period of time as a form of lung therapy and other health benefits.

She says it all started with a call from a police officer on the island asking for help.

“Called me saying they are coughing up blood and soot and he heard about my services and was asking for help,” said Braddock with Mana Warrior Health on Oahu’s North Shore. “That was a Saturday morning, the week of the fires, within three days, we were setting up five hyperbaric chambers on the island.”

Tina says as New Yorker who was there on 9/11, getting first responders help is personal.

“My fear is that we will again witness the effects that 22 years later we saw with the 9/11 first responder and survivor community and the issues with respiratory issues, cancer, depression. We have an opportunity to intervene on the early stages.”

There are currently three locations on Maui where first responders can get free Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy services. That includes:

  • J.W. Cameron Center in Wailuku: 808-212-9922
  • Banyan Wellness Center, Kihei: 808-666-1937
  • Lahaina Fire House (First responders only)

The effort is staffed by volunteers and organized by manawarriorcollective.com with equipment sponsored by Hawaii Hyperbarics and the 343fund.org who are raising funds to donate a chamber to Lahaina first responders.

Other partners include @oxyhealth @iha_usa @summit_to_sea_hyperbarics @advancedregenerativetherapy.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received a 911 call for building fire in Makaha and...
HFD investigating after fire rips through family home in West Oahu
The first of what could be a flood of lawsuits connected to the deadly Maui wildfire were filed...
HECO indicates it could turn to ratepayers to help cover extensive fire rebuilding costs
Genius gecko
VIRAL VIDEO: Parched gecko finds creative way to quench its thirst
University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law
Popular UH law instructor banned from campus amid racial bias case against school
Chris Santos, 48, is wanted in connection with a homicide that happened Thursday night on...
Manhunt continues for murder suspect on Kauai as police identify victim

Latest News

One of the city's new smart parking meters in Chinatown.
City to enforce parking meter violations after completing $3.5M system upgrade
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Hawaii leaders, tech experts battle ‘war online’ of misinformation over Maui wildfires
As organizers of the Maui Invitational consider whether to move the tournament from Lahaina...
Businesses push organizers to keep Maui Invitational on the Valley Isle
Pono Nakamura was recognized for his life-saving actions.
Hawaii Island man celebrated for swift action saving two distressed swimmers