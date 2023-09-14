Big tech, congress and social media try to battle ‘war online’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After online rumors from the Maui wildfire linked to China and Russia spread fear and division, big tech took center stage at Capitol Hill.

After HNN’s story aired Tuesday that researchers found China and Russia were linked to online misinformation from the Maui wildfires, there were many angry comments saying the report was ‘government propaganda.’

U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono says the federal government’s response was hindered by online rumors.

“Maui residents were subjected to disinformation, some of it coming from foreign governments, i.e. Russia, looking to sow confusion and distrust, including don’t sign up for FEMA because they cannot be trusted,” said Hirono.

“I worry that too, with AI such information will only become more rampant,” she added.

Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President of Microsoft said people come together during disaster. On Maui, they did, but there was also division.

“We had some people not necessarily directed by the Kremlin, but people who regularly spread Russian propaganda, trying to discourage the people of Lahaina from going to the agencies that could help them. That’s inexcusable,” said Smith.

“We saw what we believe is Chinese directed activity trying to persuade the world in multiple languages, that the fire was caused by the United States government itself using a meteorological weapon. Those are the things that we should all try to bring the international community together and agree they’re off limits,” he added.

“It’s a psychological warfare. We are fighting a war online and there are foreign actors that are messing with our minds. We are seeing our own community and family members, we are seeing them change, their personalities are changing,” said Daniela Stolfi-Tow, 808 Viral, administrator, a popular Hawaii online site.

She’s been trying to debunk the online myths including a government land grab.

Governor Green did not tell reporters he wanted to make Lahaina a ‘smart city’ according to the Associated Press which conducted a fact-check.

“It’s okay to be angry at the government. It’s okay to not be happy about what happened, but we have to have our feelings be our own and our community work together. What these campaigns are doing is dividing us,” said Stolfi-Tow.

Experts say government needs to be proactive about social media and have a plan for dealing with disinformation that’s inevitable after a disaster.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.