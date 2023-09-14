Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Adam Sandler announces new fall tour with stops in 25 cities

Adam Sandler attends the Independent Filmmaker Project's 29th annual IFP Gotham Awards at...
Adam Sandler attends the Independent Filmmaker Project's 29th annual IFP Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday Dec. 2, 2019, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:10 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Adam Sandler has announced a North American comedy tour with 25 stops this fall and winter.

On Wednesday, Sandler announced the “I Missed You Tour,” which will kick off in Canada on Oct. 12 and end in Denver on Dec. 12.

Here is the full list of tour dates:

  • Thu. Oct. 12 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
  • Fri. Oct. 13 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
  • Sat. Oct. 14 — Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum
  • Sun. Oct. 15 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center Arena
  • Mon. Oct. 16 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena
  • Wed. Oct. 18 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center at San Jose
  • Thu. Oct. 19 — Stateline, NV — Tahoe Blue Event Center
  • Fri. Oct. 20 — Fresno, CA — Save Mart Center
  • Sat. Oct. 21 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena
  • Mon. Oct. 23 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center
  • Tue. Nov. 7 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
  • Wed. Nov. 8 — Rochester, NY — Blue Cross Arena
  • Thu. Nov. 9 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
  • Sat. Nov. 11 — Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum
  • Sun. Nov. 12 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center
  • Mon. Nov. 13 — Des Moines, IA — Wells Fargo Arena
  • Wed. Nov. 15 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Thu. Nov. 16 — Memphis, TN — FedExForum
  • Sat. Dec. 2 — Las Vegas, NV — Michelob ULTRA Arena
  • Sun. Dec. 3 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center
  • Thu. Dec. 7 — San Antonio, TX — AT&T Center
  • Fri. Dec. 8 — Thackerville, OK — WinStar Casino
  • Sat. Dec. 9 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center
  • Sun. Dec. 10 — Wichita, KS — INTRUST Bank Arena
  • Tue. Dec. 12 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Presale tickets will be available on Live Nation starting Thursday at noon local time. The general on-sale begins Friday at noon local time.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first of what could be a flood of lawsuits connected to the deadly Maui wildfire were filed...
HECO indicates it could turn to ratepayers to help cover extensive fire rebuilding costs
State leaders said no fire victims will be kicked out of a hotel without a place to go. And...
‘Not the right timing’: Planned reopening of West Maui tourism stirs concern
Lahaina Harbor
Boat owners whose vessels were untouched in Lahaina fire returns to harbor
Chris Santos is accused of a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night on Kahili Mountain...
Multiple roads temporarily closed amid manhunt for murder suspect on Kauai
Resignations continue at liquor commission as Honolulu mayor hopes for “new beginning”
Resignations continue at liquor commission as Honolulu mayor hopes for ‘new beginning’

Latest News

Police rescued a do from a raging river and waterfall in Massachusetts. (CNN, WELLESLEY PD)
Rescue dog rescued from waterfall
The death toll from a wildfire that ripped through Lahaina stands at 115.
Restrictions lifted for some business zones in disaster area. Here’s the latest from the county
Police rescued a do from a raging river and waterfall in Massachusetts. (CNN, WELLESLEY PD)
Take a Look: Rescue dog rescued from waterfall
HFD investigating after UHaul trucks catch fire in Mapunapuna
HFD investigating after UHaul trucks catch fire in Mapunapuna area